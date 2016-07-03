165 years of cross-border rivalry

To mark the occasion, a new exhibition of rare historical artwork and records has gone on display, to mark the official birth of the enduring Melbourne-Sydney rivalry.
Announcing Victoria’s separation from New South Wales Source: SBS
Published 3 July 2016 at 12:36pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On the first of July, Victoria celebrated the 165th anniversary of its own "Brexit" - the day it won independence from the British colony of New South Wales. Image: Announcing Victorias separation from New South Wales (SBS)
Published 3 July 2016 at 12:36pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share