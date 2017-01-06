SBS Filipino

2016 records most asylum-seeker deaths ever

Volunteers help migrants and refugees as they arrive at the Greek island of Lesbos (AAP) Source: AAP

Volunteers help migrants and refugees as they arrive at the Greek island of Lesbos (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 6 January 2017 at 5:01pm, updated 6 January 2017 at 5:07pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Available in other languages

2016 will go on the record as the year that saw the highest number of asylum-seeker deaths globally as they sought protection in an increasingly unwelcoming world.

That's according to the International Organisation for Migration, which says most continue to die or go missing in the Mediterranean Sea trying to reach Europe.

 

 





