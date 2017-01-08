2016 "Year of Extreme Weather"

A report of Australia's climate shows that last year was one of the hottest years ever, as well as one of the wettest.
Published 9 January 2017 at 8:26am, updated 9 January 2017 at 2:50pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
2016 has been declared the year of "extreme weather" in the country by the Australian Bureau of Meterology. Image: Supplied graphic obtained Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 of Australia's annual climate facts and events for 2016 (AAP)
