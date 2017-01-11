SBS Filipino

A Conversation With Chef Jenie

SBS Filipino

Jenie De Guzman

Jenie De Guzman Source: SBS / Christie Rivera

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 January 2017 at 11:31pm, updated 12 January 2017 at 10:23pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Inspired by her grandmother’s cooking at a very young age, Jenie de Guzman enhanced her cooking skills and experience by enrolling in a Culinary Art school that gave her the opportunity to earn her title as a chef.

Published 11 January 2017 at 11:31pm, updated 12 January 2017 at 10:23pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Today, she works at a Thai restaurant as a head chef but aims to learn more about other cuisines in her journey in the field of cookery. Owning a restaurant in the future is in her bucket list.  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January