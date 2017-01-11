A Conversation With Chef Jenie

Today, she works at a Thai restaurant as a head chef but aims to learn more about other cuisines in her journey in the field of cookery. Owning a restaurant in the future is in her bucket list.
Jenie De Guzman Source: SBS / Christie Rivera
Published 11 January 2017 at 11:31pm, updated 12 January 2017 at 10:23pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Inspired by her grandmother’s cooking at a very young age, Jenie de Guzman enhanced her cooking skills and experience by enrolling in a Culinary Art school that gave her the opportunity to earn her title as a chef.
Published 11 January 2017 at 11:31pm, updated 12 January 2017 at 10:23pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share