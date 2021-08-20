'A Family's Dream' is every migrant family's dream

highlights The documentary was filmed during lockdown in 2020

It tells the story of the Nasayao Family and the families they left behind in the Philippines

Despite the comfortable life in Australia, many migrants still feel homesick and often longing to be reunited with their families back home

"A Family's Dream" is a short documentary by Filipino filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan. It tells the story of Nasayao family who migrated to Australia











'I just wanted to tell the story of the whole Nasayao family; as a migrant, my mom can relate to their story because I witnessed how homesick and lonely she was to be apart from her family back in the Philippines' Keshi Sacdalan, writer & director, "A Family's Dream'





