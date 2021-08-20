SBS Filipino

'A Family's Dream' is every migrant family's dream

'The Filipino Family isn't just you, your partner and your children, your family includes people you left back home, your parents,siblings' K Sacdalan Source: Keshi Sacdalan

Published 20 August 2021 at 5:24pm, updated 20 August 2021 at 5:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Many migrants rebuild their lives in a foreign land fueled by the hopes for a better future and for many it isn't always an easy path

highlights
  • The documentary was filmed during lockdown in 2020
  • It tells the story of the Nasayao Family and the families they left behind in the Philippines
  • Despite the comfortable life in Australia, many migrants still feel homesick and often longing to be reunited with their families back home
"A Family's Dream"
is a short documentary by Filipino filmmaker Keshi Sacdalan. It tells the story of Nasayao family who migrated to Australia  

 

'I just wanted to tell the story of the whole Nasayao family; as a migrant, my mom can relate to their story  because I witnessed how homesick and lonely she was to be apart from her family back in the Philippines' Keshi Sacdalan, writer & director, "A Family's Dream'

READ MORE

Filmmaker brings 'aswang' to Melbourne



