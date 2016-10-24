SBS Filipino

A federal government crackdown on Paid Parental Leave

SBS Filipino

A heavily pregnant woman

A heavily pregnant woman Source: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 24 October 2016 at 12:03pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Thousands of pregnant women will lose money under a government crackdown on paid parental leave. Image: A heavily pregnant woman. (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Published 24 October 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 24 October 2016 at 12:03pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But Labor says it will never vote to tighten access to the leave payments.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks