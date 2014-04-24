ALSO READ/LISTEN TO
A former Filipino Australian defence member pays tribute to the sacrifices of Australian servicemen
Lest we forget. Remembering all those who had served and continue to serve. Source: Annalyn Violata
Published 25 April 2014 at 9:04am, updated 25 April 2021 at 1:53pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
To serve one's own country, especially during times of turmoil, war or accident, is a worthwhile undertaking. A former Filipino-Australian member of the Defence Force, former corporal lance Joemari Craig, pays tribute to the sacrifices and services of all servicemen in the country.
Published 25 April 2014 at 9:04am, updated 25 April 2021 at 1:53pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share