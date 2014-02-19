Northern Territory honours WWII Filipino Seamen

Published 19 February 2014 at 3:16pm, updated 25 April 2021 at 1:01pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Unknown to many, Filipino merchant marines played crucial roles that helped Australian military ease their fights in both world wars. Today the government of Northern Territory honours the 16 Filipino seamen who died in the Bombing of Darwin on 19th February 1942, and the other Filipino merchant marines who had contributed in both wars.
Major Retired Paul Rosenzweig did a research on their participations. The results fascinated him and he shares about their contributions to the Australian military.