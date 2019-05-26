A former high school and college drop-out, now a proud nurse

"Sabi ko nung magsimula akong mag-nurse, it's either I'll do it or I'm not going to do it at all. And I did it! Everyone is partying on Saturday night. Pero ako, Sunday morning, gigising ako ng maaga, andun ako sa library," shares Bjorn Santos.





(When I started taking up nursing, I said to myself, it's either I'll do it or I'm not going to do it at all. And I did it! Everyone is partying on Saturday night. But for me, on Sunday morning, I'll be up and be in the library.)





If you will only look at his physical appearance - tattoos all over his arms and body, several ear and facial piercings - and his love for heavy rock metal music, you would not think at first instance that he is a registered nurse.





Currently working as a nurse in various aged care facilities, it was not an easy way for the former drop-out and now an RN to be where he is and that he is proud to have chosen to become responsible and serve patients as a nurse.





"If I will have a prolonged life, say 250 years from now, gagawin ko ito (being a nurse) as much as I can. Binigyan ako ng Diyos ng buhay, why not fulfill it," ends Bjorn Santos.









