Born to be a nurse: 'My mother is my inspiration'

Filipino nurse

From medical-surgical to cardiac arrest patients, Russel Guerra now looks after dialysis patients

Published 12 May 2019 at 3:29pm, updated 12 May 2020 at 1:14pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

We all have a variety of reasons for choosing what profession we are pursuing, for Russel Guerra who has been in the nursing industry for 12 years now, he is 'born to be a nurse.'

Being a nurse runs in Mr Guerra's family, taking inspiration from his mother who is also a registered nurse in the Philippines.

Mr Guerra, who is also a band drummer, says that "there are two kinds, either you are made to be a nurse or you are born to be a nurse." And for him, it's the latter.
Filipino nurse
Russel Guerra loves his guitar but more than that he is proud to be a nurse


"Yes, nursing was my first choice. Yung mummy ko is also a registered nurse so I saw from her that she works so hard, studied so hard and she became so successful."
His nursing career has taken him from medical-surgical department, to the stressful cardiothoracic unit looking after cardiac arrest patients 24/7, and now happily working in the dialysis unit in one of the biggest hospitals in New South Wales.

"The words challenge and competitive describe how a day in the dialysis unit is. Most of the time, we, as dialysis nurses para na rin kaming mga MD doctors because we do almost everything from the cannulations or putting the needles into patients. Everyday is actually stressful but very rewarding at the end of the shift, coz you know that you have done really good for patients," describes Russel Guerra.

