NursesDay: Juggling work as a nurse and time for family

Heavy workload, crazy busy work shifts along with unexpected large numbers of patients can be stressing at times and that stress from work can go beyond the hospital wards and may affect time spent with family.





"Yes, our goal (as nurses) is to give the best possible care to our patients but in the real world, it's truly very busy... so sometimes it's a bit frustrating that you won't be able to give all the care especially if your standards are high," admits the 10-year in service as a nurse.





For any one, doing shift work - night shift in particular - is not easy. There are times that nurses are even asked to do 24-hour shift as to make sure that there's enough care given to patients. And if you are sleep-deprived, it may affect one's mood. And as a mother, Ms Gazik always spent time with her daughter despite the busy schedule.





Image "It's just about organising the time. It's not easy, sometimes it gets really hard, and medyo mainit ang ulo pagdating (a bit cranky after work), but as long as you're positive and there's really love within you to care for your family, it makes life easier," shares Ms Gazik.





