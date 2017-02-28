A fulfilled Filo in Tasmania

We have interviewed a Filipino-Australian who has been living there for 14 years. Marie Palencia also leads a Filipino Women's Support Group.
Ronald Manila
SBS
We have reported on our website the convenient offers of Tasmania to grant permanent residency visa. In the island state, there's no occupation ceiling, that's why even if your profession is not included in the Skilled Occupation List (SOL), it still offers many options. The state government may also sponsor. Image: a community of migrants operates a communal garden (AAP)
