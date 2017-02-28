SBS Filipino

A fulfilled Filo in Tasmania

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_639173.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 February 2017 at 3:06pm, updated 1 March 2017 at 12:57pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We have reported on our website the convenient offers of Tasmania to grant permanent residency visa. In the island state, there's no occupation ceiling, that's why even if your profession is not included in the Skilled Occupation List (SOL), it still offers many options. The state government may also sponsor. Image: a community of migrants operates a communal garden (AAP)

Published 28 February 2017 at 3:06pm, updated 1 March 2017 at 12:57pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We have interviewed a Filipino-Australian who has been living there for 14 years. Marie Palencia also leads a Filipino Women's Support Group.

 

Here's the related story:

READ MORE

Want Australian Permanent Residency? Tasmania might be your gateway



Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January