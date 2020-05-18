A hotel in Coogee relies on local guests to regain footing while travel is on pause

Randwick City Council reopened all of its beaches for recreation last Friday, including Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra, as well as some ocean pools.





Geraldine Roxas, Manager of Coogee Sands Hotel and Apartments has seen excited crowds flock to Coogee Beach after the coronavirus restrictions were eased. However, their occupancy remains low with less than 10 people a day.

















Highlights





The Coogee Sands Hotel and Apartments has seen a drop in occupancy during the pandemic.

After restrictions eased, there was a very slight increase in occupancy.

The establishment currently relies on local guests.

"The effect of COVID-19 on the hotel has been massive. Before the pandemic, the occupancy of the hotel has always been at almost 100%. After the pandemic, it dropped to 20% or even less than 10%," Geraldine shares.





After some restrictions eased, occupancy rose a bit. Geraldine and the rest of the hotel staff hope that the number of guests will continue rising, but Geraldine believes the increase will take time.





"We don't have international guests at the moment. Our guests are typically from around Sydney. We're waiting until everything settles and international guests can come visit again.





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE What the new normal may look like when the pandemic ends







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily