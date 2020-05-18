SBS Filipino

A hotel in Coogee relies on local guests to regain footing while travel is on pause

easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Hoteliers continue to develop recovery strategies that will protect guests and employees while travel is on pause Source: Coogee Sands Hotel and Apartments

Published 18 May 2020 at 12:00pm, updated 18 May 2020 at 9:41pm
By Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Despite restrictions easing, most hotels won't regain their footing while international borders remain closed.

Randwick City Council reopened all of its beaches for recreation last Friday, including Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra, as well as some ocean pools.

Geraldine Roxas, Manager of Coogee Sands Hotel and Apartments has seen excited crowds flock to Coogee Beach after the coronavirus restrictions were eased. However, their occupancy remains low with less than 10 people a day.

 

 

Highlights

  • The Coogee Sands Hotel and Apartments has seen a drop in occupancy during the pandemic.
  • After restrictions eased, there was a very slight increase in occupancy.
  • The establishment currently relies on local guests.
"The effect of COVID-19 on the hotel has been massive. Before the pandemic, the occupancy of the hotel has always been at almost 100%. After the pandemic, it dropped to 20% or even less than 10%," Geraldine shares.

After some restrictions eased, occupancy rose a bit. Geraldine and the rest of the hotel staff hope that the number of guests will continue rising, but Geraldine believes the increase will take time.

"We don't have international guests at the moment. Our guests are typically from around Sydney. We're waiting until everything settles and international guests can come visit again.

What the new normal may look like when the pandemic ends



