A landmark treaty targets workplace violence

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Source: AP
Published 26 June 2019 at 9:26am, updated 26 June 2019 at 9:44am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has hailed a landmark international agreement - banning violence and harassment in the workplace. The agreement was adopted at the International Labour Organization's Centenary Conference in Geneva.
