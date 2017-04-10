A-League uses world-first video refereeing technology

After more than a year of preparation, testing and training officials are confident the video revolution will improve the game.
Published 10 April 2017 at 10:21am, updated 10 April 2017 at 3:22pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's A-League has become the first top-level domestic football league in the world to implement a Video Assistant Referee system. Image: Jets players disagree with a referee's yellow card decision in round 22 (AAP)
