A man, his yellow ute and the drive to help

"I'm just trying to do my bit."





Sydneysider Christopher Venal isn't looking for accolades. He isn't looking for applause. All he aims for is to make his fellow Filipino migrant's journey a little bit easier.





The yellow ute

As a member of the Facebook group Pinoy AU Sydney, Christopher noticed that there was a significant number of migrants and students looking for help when it came to relocating and moving their belongings.





"I had a yellow ute for a year and, I can count on my fingers how many times I have used it," he shares, adding, "Back in March, it was due for registration and I was playing with the idea of whether I should register it again or get rid of it."





"It’s kind of a kid’s game - when you spot something along your travels, you shout out 'Spotto!'" Source: Christopher Venal





He posted about the ute on the Facebook group, asking members if anyone would be interested in free moving services. Requests poured in, motivating Christopher to turn his offer of help into a proper service to his local community. He named this service ' Spotto '.





"The name 'Spotto' came about because [the ute is] yellow. As kids we used to play a game - when you spot [a yellow vehicle] along your travels, you shout out 'Spotto'!"





Christopher, an IT systems engineer and small business owner, says that the only condition he has with Spotto is that offering aid will only revolve around his schedule and commitments. Christopher, Rickie and their kids. Source: Christopher Venal





Although Christopher has a lot on his plate, he shares that his family has been supportive of his community work.





"I have taken my dad on one of the trips and more recently, I took my kids with me to share with them the spirit of how helping other people is like," he shares, adding, "And while I’m out doing all this community work, my fiance Rickie takes care of the kids. Even though I’m the one doing all the physical work, I’ve still got the backbone support of the family."





"I had it easy."

When it comes to the backbone support of the family, Christopher credits his parents for being the reason why he has "had it easy".





"My family migrated in 1987. I was around 11 years old at that time. I’m here by default," he admits.





"My family migrated in 1987. I was around 11 years old at that time. I’m here by default." Source: Christopher Venal





Christopher says that the people he has helped have shared stories that moved him to keep on providing support to those who need it.





"[These Filipino migrants] sacrificed a lot - leaving their families behind, missing the births of their children. I give them tips and leads when it comes to employment, and just as much knowledge as I can about Australia. Or I help by simply getting them from one place to another," he says, adding, "I want to be part [of their stories]."





"Every time I drive around and converse with [the people I help], I hear their stories. They're so amazing!" Source: Christopher Venal





The bayanihan spirit

Not only has Christopher become part of their stories, they've become part of his.





"Some I've become friends with. We frequently chat now and there are plans to hang out. Some you don't hear from ever again, but that's fine," he laughs, adding, "Some pay it forward and I try to make sure they are recognised for it because it is the spirit of bayanihan (spirit of communal unity)."





Christopher says the spirit of bayanihan has changed him as well.





"It's not just me. I get the help from other people paying it forward." Source: Pinoy AU Sydney Facebook group





"I’m a shy person by default; but by doing this community work, it’s helping me a little bit more in terms of talking to people. It enables me to share my ideas and knowledge. [Doing things like this] will give you a different mindset about life."





And when it comes to having a different mindset, Christopher believes that migrants should take on a more Australian viewpoint.





"Don’t be shy. If you need help, reach out. You have to be assertive. Being shy in Australia won't work," he shares, adding, "Please don't [minimise what you've already accomplished] because for me, you all inspire me. Chin up, be proud and do not give up or lose hope. You have made it this far! Fight!"





