Helping 'Lolo and Lola' access the digital world

It all began with his lolo and lola (grandparents). Sam Coronado helped his grandparents navigate their way through their smartphones and learn how to access government services online.





Through a government-led initiative, Sam expanded his audience to older members of the Filipino community, PEASER in Melbourne, teaching them ways to utilise their smartphones, access government services online and how to keep their accounts secure.





Senior members of PEASER attentively listening to Sam's presentation on how to use the internet safely. Source: Supplied by A Heal/PEASER





