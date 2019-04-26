SBS Filipino

Helping 'Lolo and Lola' access the digital world

Sam Coronado helped senior citizens from PEASER connect to various government services online.

Sam Coronado presenting to senior citizens from PEASER, showing them how to connect to various government services online. Source: Supplied by PEASER

Published 26 April 2019 at 8:39pm, updated 29 April 2019 at 7:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
He initially helped his lolo and lola learn how to use their gadgets and how to navigate the internet which led to his teaching other older members of the Filipino community.

It all began with his lolo and lola (grandparents). Sam Coronado helped his grandparents navigate their way through their smartphones and learn how to access government services online.

Through a government-led initiative, Sam expanded his audience to older members of the Filipino community, 
PEASER
 in Melbourne, teaching them ways to utilise their smartphones, access government services online and how to keep their accounts secure.   

Be Connected session organised by PEASER
Senior members of PEASER attentively listening to Sam's presentation on how to use the internet safely. Source: Supplied by A Heal/PEASER


 
What are the essential technology seniors should learn?



