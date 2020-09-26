A multicultural community in NSW unites to continue to provide assistance to migrants, students

Highlights Helping others can make a big difference in the lives of struggling people, especially during this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

For those affected by the pandemic, temporary migrants and international students, finding even just a casual job and earn a little amount can pave a way to get by with their daily needs.

The Filipino Australian and Multicultural Community Association is working with various agencies and private individuals to continue to provide support to those in need.

Since early this year, the Filipino Australian and Multicultural Community Association (FAMCA) has been continuously assisting temporary migrants and international students affected by the restrictions on the current pandemic.





"Meron kaming mga partners, advisers, mga individuals na nagre-refer sa aming mga estudyante to work somewhere, at meron kaming mga estudyante na nagwo-work na ngayon," happily shares Grace Liston, president of FAMCA.

















"Hindi kami nagko-concentrate lang doon sa pamimigay ng mga food packs, kung ano po ang mga kailangan kunwari nung winter, namigay kami ng winter clothes, mga damit at sapatos o kung ano ang meron kami na ibinibigay din ng mga taong gustong tumulong," adds Ms Liston.





With the help of private individuals, local businesses and agencies in Sydney, FAMCA continues to help those in need in particular temporary migrants and international students. FAMCA organised a free migration and job option seminar for international students in the middle of the pandemic. Source: Filipino Australian and Multicultural Community Association Facebook "Itong mga private individuals na ito they would not rather be mentioned, pero meron kaming mga estudyante na nagwo-work na ngayon. Meron din kaming mga partner agency na nagbibigay ng referral sa mga company na pwedeng mapasukan ng mga estudyante," reveals FAMCA president.





As part of providing assistance to students, the group organized to hold free migration and job-seeker seminars for international students.





"May mga lumapit sa amin na mga ahensya tulad ng isang migration agency, na gustong makatulong, at nagbigay sila ng libreng seminar para sa mga international students na tinutulungan namin," shares FAMCA Vice-President Rox Molavin. Filipino Australian and Multicultural Community Association's food pack distribution Source: FAMCA as provided by Rox Molavin The young group aims to continue what they are doing and also thank the individuals, businesses and other groups who support them support in providing assistance to those in need.





Apart from members of the Filipino community, FAMCA also have members from the Korean, Vietnamese and other multicultural communities.



