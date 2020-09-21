Being active while helping others amidst the pandemic: A group of Filipinos finds way to do both

FILSPARC

Members and volunteers of Filipino Sports Arts & Recreational Club in one of their food-pack giving. Source: FILSPARC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Going out and keeping active have been challenging for many amidst the pandemic restrictions. While many have stayed at home to prevent contracting the virus, a group of Filipinos found a way to get together while trying to get fit.

Highlights
  • Being healthy and keeping fit should be a primary goal for us especially in amidst the pandemic.
  • The Filipino Sports Arts &amp; Recreational Club aims to lead and encourage the community to go out and participate in health-related activities.
  • Aside from their weekly "Fitness at the Park", the group is also active in helping those in need.
While adhering to social distancing measures, the group finds the "Fitness at the Park" as a great opportunity to get together as a community while exercising.

"Sa kasalukuyang pandemya, ang karamihan ng mga tao, 'yung mga iba hindi nakakalabas ng kanilang mga tahanan, wala silang ibang nagagawa kundi manood ng TV, mag-alala, so ito ay isang paraan para magkaroon ng engagement ang ating community," says FILSPARC president Jojo Laquian,

 

What started as a "Fitness at the Park" last Father's Day, now the group Filipino Sports Arts & Recreational Club (FILSPARC) aims to have the weekly fitness event.

"Mukhang natuwa ang mga kasamahan natin kaya linggu-linggo na natin gagawin ito. So every Sunday morning, 'yung mga miyembro ng Filipino community na available, pwedeng magsama-sama para makapag-stretch at exercise ng konti, lalo na marami sa atin ang hindi masyadong makakalabas," adds FILSPARC president.
FILSPARC
Members of the Filipino Sports Arts & Recreational Club during their first 'Fitness at the Park'. Source: FILSPARC
Led by FILSPARC officials, the group seeks ways to keep their members active at every event they hold.

"Ini-encourage namin ang community na ma-motivate, ma-inspire sila na maging physically, mentally at socially fit. Dito makikilala niyo 'yung mga dating hindi n'yo kasama at kaibigan," Laquian said.

Apart from health-related activities, the group is also active in helping fellow Australians such as during their fund-raising event to help areas affected by bushfires last summer 2019.

And just recently, in helping fellow Filipinos, especially those temporary migrants and international students, who are now struggling due to the effects of the pandemic.

"Bukod sa mga recreational activities, isinagawa namin ang food drive na ongoing pa rin siya together with the Association of Pinoy Students in Australia (APSA)," shares FILSPARC board member Len Puzon.
Filipino communty
FILSPARC, lead by its president Jojo Laquian are finding ways to stay active even during the pandemic. Source: FILSPARC
Established in November, the group was formed with the long-term goal of eventually building its own Filipino club.

FILSPARC would like to encourage and promote recreational, cultural, and sports activities in the growing Filipino community.

Among their activities involve improving health and wellbeing of its members, promote unity and camaraderie.

ALSO READ / LISTEN
READ MORE

Philippine Australian Seniors Social Club: Fostering camaraderie in senior community

Connection, collaboration, strengthening Filo-Aussie entreprenuers

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Four additional sites under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Karagdagang apat na lugar sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Thousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard?

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

New funding for action on domestic violence