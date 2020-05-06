A mum to all: Philanthropist plays a maternal role to international students in need

Highlights Community leader Tess Manalang gathers donations of food and clothing for Filipino international students.

Taking on a maternal role can be rewarding, but trying.

This Mother's Day, Tess is opening her home to student-mums in need.

"I'm a mum. When you're a mum, the more you understand why it's so important to show motherly care to those who need it."





More than ever, Tess Manalang from the charitable group 'Love in Action' has been busy helping Filipino international students survive the pandemic, the cold, and the less-than-celebratory milieu of this year's Mother's Day.











Mum's love

Sydneysider Tess spends her days gathering grocery items, blankets and jackets for Filipino international students who need them.





Mum-of-three Tess spends her days gathering grocery items, blankets and jackets for Filipino international students who need them. Source: Tess Manalang





"The weather is getting colder. Some students who arrived early this year may not have the jackets or thick clothing to protect them from the cold. It's their first winter," she shares, adding, "We're lucky - a lot of our fellow Filipinos have been helping and donating."





Students have been going to Tess' home to choose the donated items they need.





"It's like a free thrift store and grocery," she laughs.





"It's like a free thrift store and grocery." Source: Tess Manalang





But while Tess freely gives her time to the endeavour, she isn't seeking recognition or accolades for the work she does.





"I do what I do not for me to show people how good I am, or how nice or generous I am. I do it because my life is overflowing with blessings."





And three of those blessings are her children who understand her need to focus on helping others.





Tess' family Source: Tess Manalang





"My kids understand. They're used to me being busy, but I do ask them how they are and if it's okay that I do this. They just say, 'It's fine, mum. Do what you have to do.' But from time to time, I make sure that they don't feel like I'm neglecting them."





While she makes sure that her own children don't feel neglected, Tess admits that being a mum to both the ones she bore and the ones she helps can be trying.





Although she has been experiencing physical pain, Tess continues to help others. Source: Tess Manalang





"Through the years, I've been feeling pain on my shoulder. I could do the physical work before, but now I ask students to help me gather and distribute donated items and home-cooked meals.





"I'm not complaining though. I'm happy that I'm still capable of helping."





Mother's Day

For Tess, helping others this Mother's Day means foregoing celebrating with her own family.





"There are more people who need help." Source: Tess Manalang





"I'm blessed, so I am more than happy to celebrate Mother's Day with other mums. That day isn't just about me. I'm just one person."





Tess has invited some mums from the group she helps to her home this Mother's Day, however, she can only take in a few at a time due to current social visit restrictions.





"I think about the students who are mums here - the ones who don't have food on the table and don't know what the next day will bring. Anything we can do to make them happy on that day will be good."





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily