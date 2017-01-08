SBS Filipino

A new call for Australia Day date to be reviewed

Published 9 January 2017 at 9:56am
By Anita Clark
Source: SBS
A company whose founding organisation is recorded as being the first to propose Australias national day be celebrated on January 26 is suggesting the date be reviewed. Image: Scenes from an Invasion day protest in Melbourne. (AAP) As ......... reports, its adding to calls for a day that would be seen as more inclusive in its meaning of Australia's Indigenous people.

In this report, its adding to calls for a day that would be seen as more inclusive in its meaning of Australia's Indigenous people.

 





