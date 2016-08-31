A new fiver hits Aussie wallets

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen A new fiver hits Aussie walletsPlay04:02SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.85MB)Published 1 September 2016 at 9:51am, updated 1 September 2016 at 9:53amBy Ricardo GoncalvesSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Today, a new-look, five-dollar note has entered circulation in Australia. Image: the new five-dollar note (SBS)Published 1 September 2016 at 9:51am, updated 1 September 2016 at 9:53amBy Ricardo GoncalvesSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIt is the first time the Reserve Bank has issued a new note in 25 years. As this report shows, the move is an attempt to beat counterfeiters, aiming to make the country's currency the most secure in the world. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January