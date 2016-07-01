A survey of Chinese-Australian voters

And this report shows , for the first time a new study has revealed their voting intentions exclusively to S-B-S.
Published 2 July 2016 at 8:36am
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new study has found that a large number of voters in marginal seats at this federal election will be Chinese-Australians. According to the last census, the Chinese community makes up Australia's largest non-English speaking migrant group. Image: PM Malcolm Turnbull takes a selfie with locals in Hurtsville (AAP)
Published 2 July 2016 at 8:36am
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share