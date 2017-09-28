Abbott family division over same-sex marriage back in the spotlight

Frances Abbott advertisement for Australian Marriage Equality (AAP) Source: AUSTRALIAN MARRIAGE EQUALITY
Published 28 September 2017 at 2:48pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former prime minister Tony Abbott's daughter has released a video distancing herself from her father's views on same-sex marriage and urging a "yes" vote in the postal survey. Mr Abbott is a high-profile critic of same-sex marriage, but his daughter Frances says she was raised to stand up for what she believes in. Image: Frances Abbott speaking in an advertisement for Australian Marriage Equality (AAP)
Published 28 September 2017 at 2:48pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share