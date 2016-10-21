SBS Filipino

Abbott-Turnbull clash over gun laws deepens

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_574277.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 October 2016 at 9:56am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A deep rift is developing within the Coalition over an alleged deal between the former Abbott government and an independent senator over the importation of a repeat-action shotgun. Photo: Tony Abbott, makaing his presence felt (AAP)

Published 22 October 2016 at 9:56am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former prime minister Tony Abbott says the Turnbull Government should do whatever it needs to ensure rapid-fire guns are not available in Australia.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks