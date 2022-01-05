SBS Filipino

ACCC cracks down on rapid test price hike

SBS Filipino

Signs indicating that this chemist is out of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests (RAT) are seen, Brisbane Sunday, January 2, 2022. (AAP Image/Danny Casey) NO ARCHIVING

Signs indicating that this chemist is out of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests (RAT) are seen, Brisbane Sunday, January 2, 2022. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2022 at 11:59am, updated 5 January 2022 at 12:15pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Australia's coronavirus tally has surpassed more than 500,000 infections since the start of the pandemic, after record daily figures in multiple states on Tuesday.

Published 5 January 2022 at 11:59am, updated 5 January 2022 at 12:15pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The national coronavirus case total for Australia has exceeded 537,000 cases.
  • Both New South Wales and Victoria posted daily infection records.
  • The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has criticised businesses for actively raising the price of rapid anti-gen testing kits.
And a shortage of rapid antigen tests is causing concern as the national booster program is extended, opening up shots to millions more people.

 

Listen to the podcast here

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
ACCC cracks down on rapid test price hike image

Pagpigil ng ACCC sa pagtaas ng presyo ng rapid test

SBS Filipino

05/01/202206:56
  

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?