ACCC cracks down on rapid test price hike

Highlights The national coronavirus case total for Australia has exceeded 537,000 cases.

Both New South Wales and Victoria posted daily infection records.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has criticised businesses for actively raising the price of rapid anti-gen testing kits.

And a shortage of rapid antigen tests is causing concern as the national booster program is extended, opening up shots to millions more people.











