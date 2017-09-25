Aceing a social business opportunity inside a personal tragedy

Years of rehabilitation has helped him take his first step and now he's helping others get back on their feet, with Empower Golf Australia.
Published 25 September 2017 at 11:31am, updated 25 September 2017 at 11:33am
By Philip Ly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As a sporty and adventurous young investment banker, James Gribble never thought he'd be disabled from the head down. But a simple accident left him a quadriplegic. Image: James Gribble and the paragolfer (SBS Small Business Secrets)
Published 25 September 2017 at 11:31am, updated 25 September 2017 at 11:33am
By Philip Ly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share