Afghan refugee girls find a new home in football

A football team made up of Afghan refugee girls says it is intent on bringing down barriers for Muslim girls in sport.

Published 14 November 2016

ACE F-C, in Melbourne's north, started with just a small group of girls. Now, dozens are turning up to practise twice a week, and the Afghan community is getting behind them.