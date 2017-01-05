Allegations PNG police assaulted asylum detainees

It is alleged that officers bashed the two Iranian men on New Year's eve, who were denied appropriate medical care before being released from police custody.
Published 5 January 2017 at 11:36am, updated 5 January 2017 at 12:08pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Papua New Guinean M-P for Manus Island has responded to claims two asylum seekers were arrested and assaulted by police outside Australia's immigration detention centre. Image: One of the two Iranian men allegedly bashed by PNG police in New Years Eve (Supplied by the Refugee Action Coalition)
