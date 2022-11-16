SBS Filipino

Ambassador De La Vega meets with Australian Ministers

Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Hellen De La Vega has been in discussions with various cabinet members of the Federal Government including Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, the Hon. Andrew Giles MP, where they discussed updates on Australian visa system (also in photo, left Philippine Embassy Consul General Aian Caringal) Credit: Philippine Embassy -Canberra

Published 16 November 2022 at 3:24pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Hellen B De La Vega has been activley speaking with various Australian Ministers to advance bi-lateral relations and strengthen trade relations.

Highlights
  • She has met with Minister for Immigration, Citizenship at Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles MP and discussed updates on the Australian visa system
  • Australia is currently experiencing labour shortage; many skilled workers in the country are from the the Philippines
  • In strengthening trade relations between the Philippines and Australia, Ambassador De La Vega met with Minister for Trade Sen Don Farrell and Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing Tim Ayres
Pasko sa Canberra at the Philippine Embassy grounds is set for December 4 , while many Filipinos are eager for the return of the Simbang Gabi (Midnight Mass) to be led by two Filipino priests in Canberra, Fr Anthony Riosa and Fr Loi Viovicencio.
