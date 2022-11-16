Ambassador De La Vega meets with Australian Ministers

Highlights She has met with Minister for Immigration, Citizenship at Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles MP and discussed updates on the Australian visa system

Australia is currently experiencing labour shortage; many skilled workers in the country are from the the Philippines

In strengthening trade relations between the Philippines and Australia, Ambassador De La Vega met with Minister for Trade Sen Don Farrell and Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing Tim Ayres

Pasko sa Canberra at the Philippine Embassy grounds is set for December 4 , while many Filipinos are eager for the return of the Simbang Gabi (Midnight Mass) to be led by two Filipino priests in Canberra, Fr Anthony Riosa and Fr Loi Viovicencio.

