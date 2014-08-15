An Australian filmmaker's search of Weng Weng

Published 16 August 2014 at 9:12am, updated 7 April 2017 at 12:26pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For nearly 20 years of his life, Australian filmmaker Andrew Leavold devoted his life searching for the Filipino action star in the eighties, Weng-Weng (Ernesto dela Cruz). The documentary 'The search for Weng-Weng' by Australian filmmaker Andrew Leavold and Daniel Palisa premiered in Manila in 2013 and recently at the Melbourne International Film Festival.What is it about Weng-Weng that intrigued Andrew ? Listen in....
Published 16 August 2014 at 9:12am, updated 7 April 2017 at 12:26pm