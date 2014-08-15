SBS Filipino

An Australian filmmaker's search of Weng Weng

SBS Filipino

Daniel Palisa, Celso Ad Castillo and Andrew Leovold

Daniel Palisa, Celso Ad Castillo and Andrew Leovold

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 August 2014 at 9:12am, updated 7 April 2017 at 12:26pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For nearly 20 years of his life, Australian filmmaker Andrew Leavold devoted his life searching for the Filipino action star in the eighties, Weng-Weng (Ernesto dela Cruz). The documentary 'The search for Weng-Weng' by Australian filmmaker Andrew Leavold and Daniel Palisa premiered in Manila in 2013 and recently at the Melbourne International Film Festival.What is it about Weng-Weng that intrigued Andrew ? Listen in....

Published 16 August 2014 at 9:12am, updated 7 April 2017 at 12:26pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Related stories

Search for Weng-Weng, Philippines' James Bond in the 80's

An Australian filmmaker's obsession of the Pinoy Weng-Weng



Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January