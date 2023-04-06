What is Chat GPT, and why does it have people worried?

Key Points
- Microsoft-backed company Open A-I created the software, which describes Chat G-P-T as intelligence "trained to follow an instruction and provide a detailed response".
- Chat GPT is being used in various ways, including to quickly reply to emails, as well as in other forms of writing, including resumes or to summarise lengthy text.
- Italy has recently banned the new artificial intelligence software Chat G-P-T, citing concerns over privacy.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Ano ang artificial intelligence software na ChatGPT at bakit may mga pangamba sa paggamit nito?
SBS Filipino
06/04/202310:18