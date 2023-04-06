What is Chat GPT, and why does it have people worried?

System Artificial intelligence chatbot , Business woman using Smartphone With ChatGPT Chat Bot AI , Technology smart robot Ai Chat GPT application software , robot application Chat GPT Source: iStockphoto / picture/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new artificial intelligence technology, called Chat GPT, is sparking discussions around privacy and digital ethics.

Key Points
  • Microsoft-backed company Open A-I created the software, which describes Chat G-P-T as intelligence "trained to follow an instruction and provide a detailed response".
  • Chat GPT is being used in various ways, including to quickly reply to emails, as well as in other forms of writing, including resumes or to summarise lengthy text.
  • Italy has recently banned the new artificial intelligence software Chat G-P-T, citing concerns over privacy.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Ano ang artificial intelligence software na ChatGPT at bakit may mga pangambang bumabalot sa paggamit nito? image

Ano ang artificial intelligence software na ChatGPT at bakit may mga pangamba sa paggamit nito?

SBS Filipino

06/04/202310:18
