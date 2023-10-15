What is melasma or freckle and how to prevent it?

Filipinos are among the ethnic groups that are prone to having a skin condition called melasma or freckles.

Key Points
  • Melasma or freckles is a common skin condition characterized by the development of dark, discolored patches on the skin commonly seen on the face. Women are often affected, particularly those from Asian ethnic groups, such as Filipinos, as well as African-Americans, Indians, Middle Eastern individuals, and those with darker hair. It can also be hereditary and can be influenced by hormonal imbalances.
  • Edlee Reyes, who has been working in the Middle East for almost a decade, is currently experiencing the appearance of freckles on his face.
  • Marlou Colina is a nurse and a Licensed Medical Aesthetic Specialist in America who visited Sydney to provide knowledge about facial and skin care.

