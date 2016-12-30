Appeal court confirms housing children in Barwon adult jail is unlawful

The case revolves around a group of juvenile detainees moved to Barwon Prison after the youth facility where they were housed was damaged in riots.
Victoria's Youth Affairs Minister, Jenny Mikakos Source: AAP
Published 30 December 2016 at 1:51pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Victoria's government says it is considering how to proceed after the Court of Appeal dismissed its legal challenge to a Supreme Court ruling that housing teenagers in a maximum-security adult prison was unlawful.
