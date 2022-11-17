SBS Filipino

Appeal or new application? Here are your options when your visitor visa is refused

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, an immigration lawyer discussed what to do next when your visitor visa has been refused.

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, an immigration lawyer discussed what to do next when your visitor visa has been refused. Source: iStockphoto / Bet_Noire/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Published 17 November 2022 at 2:25pm, updated an hour ago at 2:28pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, Immigration Lawyer Reyvi Mariñas discussed what to do next when your visitor visa has been refused.

Highlights
  • The common reason why a visitor visa application was refused is proving the applicant's intention to return to their origin country according to Immigration Lawyer Reyvi Mariñas.
  • In his opinion, applying for a new visitor visa is more practical than appealing since the process is long and tedious.
  • If ever an applicant will lodge a new visitor visa application, Mr Mariñas advised to provide supplemental evidence needed.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
LISTEN TO SBS FILIPINO INTERVIEW WITH IMMIGRATION LAWYER REYVI MARIÑAS
Appeal or new application? Here are your options when your visitor visa is refused

17/11/202209:53
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the
Department of Home Affairs
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
Share

