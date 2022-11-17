Highlights
- The common reason why a visitor visa application was refused is proving the applicant's intention to return to their origin country according to Immigration Lawyer Reyvi Mariñas.
- In his opinion, applying for a new visitor visa is more practical than appealing since the process is long and tedious.
- If ever an applicant will lodge a new visitor visa application, Mr Mariñas advised to provide supplemental evidence needed.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
LISTEN TO SBS FILIPINO INTERVIEW WITH IMMIGRATION LAWYER REYVI MARIÑAS
Appeal or new application? Here are your options when your visitor visa is refused
SBS Filipino
17/11/202209:53
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
Advertisement