Are small businesses important to your community?

Published 27 July 2016 at 12:06pm
By Louie Tolentino
Migrant communities have greatly contributed to build the economy of this country with innovation, creativity and a lot of work. Image: Small Business Secret promo online material (SBS)

Now, an opportunity awaits every one to see the success of many small businesses operated by migrants in "Small Business Secret."

Online editor Natasha Tupas talks to Louie Tolentino as she discusses what to expect in the series.

For more SBS Small Business Stories: www.sbs.com.au/bizsecrets
