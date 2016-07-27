SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Are small businesses important to your community?Play04:02SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.85MB)Published 27 July 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 26 August 2016 at 2:02amBy Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Migrant communities have greatly contributed to build the economy of this country with innovation, creativity and a lot of work. Image: Small Business Secret promo online material (SBS)Published 27 July 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 26 August 2016 at 2:02amBy Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesNow, an opportunity awaits every one to see the success of many small businesses operated by migrants in "Small Business Secret."Online editor Natasha Tupas talks to Louie Tolentino as she discusses what to expect in the series.For more SBS Small Business Stories: www.sbs.com.au/bizsecrets Follow Small Business Secrets on Twitter and like us on FacebookShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January