'Art is a good medicine': Filipinos find healing in art this pandemic

Australian Filipino Community Services Project worker Neil Daculan believes that engaging in some form of art promotes healing especially this pandemic.





“If you’re focused on creativity there is an increase in your happy hormones. If your dopamine levels are up, it means you’re relaxed.”





He shares this is the very reason why their organisation came up with the project ‘Art of Wellness’.





“AFCS thought that art is a good medicine. Art of wellness is designed to help people cope during the pandemic. Some people are stressed, scared and bored.”

















Healing in Art

Mr Daculan shares that their organisation received outstanding pieces of art including a painting from a 9-year-old boy.





The project also aims to share the story and experience of people during the COVID-19 pandemic and also highlight the artist.





Filipinos are turning to art this pandemic Source: AFCS Victroia











Open to all

Mr Daculan says the project is not a competition and he is also encouraging Filipinos based in Victoria to share their artwork.





"If you’re into any kind of art, please submit your artwork to kharnilo@gmail.com or visit our website then we will be in touch with you. We will ask for your profile and story, and hopefully we can come up with something meaningful for the Filipino community and for all the Victorians."





