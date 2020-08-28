SBS Filipino

'Art is a good medicine': Filipinos find healing in art this pandemic

SBS Filipino

Finding healing in art this pandemic

Finding healing in art this pandemic Source: Khan Daculan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 August 2020 at 6:05pm, updated 19 October 2020 at 9:46am
By Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

While painting is an artistic endeavour, for some Filipinos it is proven to be an effective medicine for the overall well-being especially this pandemic.

Published 28 August 2020 at 6:05pm, updated 19 October 2020 at 9:46am
By Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Engaging in some form of art promotes healing
  • 'Art of Wellness' is designed to help people cope during the pandemic
  • The project aims to share the story and experience of people during the COVID-19 pandemic
“Art is a therapy. It keeps our dopamine levels high.”

Australian Filipino Community Services Project worker Neil Daculan believes that engaging in some form of art promotes healing especially this pandemic.

“If you’re focused on creativity there is an increase in your happy hormones. If your dopamine levels are up, it means you’re relaxed.”

He shares this is the very reason why their organisation came up with the project ‘Art of Wellness’.

“AFCS thought that art is a good medicine. Art of wellness is designed to help people cope during the pandemic. Some people are stressed, scared and bored.”

 

 

Healing in Art

Mr Daculan shares that their organisation received outstanding pieces of art including a painting from a 9-year-old boy.

The project also aims to share the story and experience of people during the COVID-19 pandemic and also highlight the artist.

Filipinos are turning to art this pandemic
Filipinos are turning to art this pandemic Source: AFCS Victroia


 

Open to all

Mr Daculan says the project is not a competition and he is also encouraging Filipinos based in Victoria to share their artwork.

"If you’re into any kind of art, please submit your artwork to kharnilo@gmail.com or visit our website then we will be in touch with you. We will ask for your profile and story, and hopefully we can come up with something meaningful for the Filipino community and for all the Victorians."

LISTEN/READ

READ MORE

Painting: A creative therapy for Filipino migrants



READ MORE

Filipino-Australian artist turns to creative arts therapy for self-healing



 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom