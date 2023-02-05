Artist of the Month: Beverlin Ybanez draws confidence and healing from heartaches through music

Key Points Around 62% of Australians participate in music with 36 % of households having at least one person who plays a musical instrument.

A review of 26 studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open found that music may provide a clinically significant boost to mental health.

Perth resident Beverlin Ybanez's self-confidence increase when she started music. It's her coping mechanism for any challenge she faces.

Discovering her voice

"I can't believe I won the school talent show that I joined. It was my first-ever competition and singing in public," Beverlin Ybanez reminisces.





The now 23-year-old nurse came from a musically inclined family. Her mum, Nonalina, used to be a 'contesera' (someone who always joins singing competitions) during her younger years. Two of Beverlin's siblings also sing.





But for Beverlin, it was only when she was 13 that she discovered that she can sing.





"It was a year after we migrated to Australia that I got into music. My older sister bought her ukelele, I borrowed it, tried playing it and eventually sing an Ed Sheeran song with it."





The young nurse admits that "I was indeed a late bloomer in music".



Beverlin Ybanez (right), with one of her siblings, Benji. The singing nurse may have discovered her voice later than most of her siblings, but thankful that she finally did as she has found her true passion. Credit: Supplied by Beverlin Ybanez From winning her first-ever competition, her thirst for more music grew.





"The fact that I was able to win without any experience and not believing in myself before, made me want more and increase my passion."



Nursing and music

The soulful singer from Perth speaks highly of her love for music but admits that she has to venture into another career that would be able to finance her passion.





"If I am given more opportunities to focus on music, I would choose music."





"Nursing, at the moment, is like my financial ground to be able to save up money and get the things I need for doing music," Beverlin adds.



Nursing or music? 'If I am given more opportunities for music, I would really choose music'. Credit: Supplied by Beverlin Ybanez According to the Music Council of Australia , in 2010, in total, 62% of Australians participate in music.





15% of Australians are involved in creative participation in music either playing, singing or composing.





While 57% of Australians are involved in receptive participation or listening to music.



Beverlin learns to play the piano, guitar, drums and ukelele. In 2020, she started composing her own song and released her first original song, We Vibin' (You and I). Credit: Supplied by Beverlin Ybanez

Heartaches and creating music

Music has been a constant in Ms Ybanez' life from the moment she discovered she can sing.





And in the most challenging times of her life, music is always there.





"In 2020, during the peak of the pandemic, not a lot of people know but I was in my lowest moment."



I was so stressed and heartbroken too during that time so I really had depression. But, music was there to save me.

"Even if I was just at home when I see my instrument and just play it, it just starts to move me away from negativity.





"Music is like a universal language for me. When I can't speak about what I really feel, I use music to express myself and what I really feel," Beverlin shares.





Over a decade after discovering her voice, the R&B, pop and ballad singer released her first composition, We Vibin' (You & I) late last year.





Beverlin took inspiration from her personal heartaches and experiences with what she considers her 'puppy love'.





In her first original song, Beverlin incorporated rap in the Visayan language to pay homage too to her roots in Cebu City.



