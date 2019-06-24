SBS Filipino

Ash Barty claims women's number one ranking

SBS Filipino

Australia's Ashley Barty

Australia's Ashley Barty Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2019 at 11:40am, updated 24 June 2019 at 1:44pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indigenous tennis star Ashleigh Barty has become Australia's first women's world number one player in 43 years. Barty defeated doubles partner, Julia Goerges [[yoo-lee-uh ger-gez]], in the final of the Birmingham Classic to take the top ranking.

Published 24 June 2019 at 11:40am, updated 24 June 2019 at 1:44pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom