Ash Barty claims women's number one ranking

Australia's Ashley Barty Source: AAP
Published 24 June 2019 at 11:40am, updated 24 June 2019 at 1:44pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Indigenous tennis star Ashleigh Barty has become Australia's first women's world number one player in 43 years. Barty defeated doubles partner, Julia Goerges [[yoo-lee-uh ger-gez]], in the final of the Birmingham Classic to take the top ranking.
