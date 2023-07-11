ATO impersonator scam arises as tax filing season begins

Key Points Fraudulent individuals are impersonating ATO representatives during tax season, as Allan Braza experienced. They request personal information, including banking details

The ATO has received 19,843 reports of ATO impersonator scams. Scammers utilize various channels to deceive taxpayers, highlighting the importance of caution and awareness

Accountant Mike Venezuela advises verifying calls and messages related to tax debts or refunds. Seek guidance from a tax agent to maximize refunds and ensure a secure tax-filing process. If encountering ATO impersonator scams, report them promptly

In the midst of tax-filing season, numerous cases of individuals impersonating representatives from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) have come to light. These scams involve fraudulent callers pretending to be ATO officials and requesting personal information, including sensitive banking details and passwords. Allan Braza, a recent migrant to Australia, fell victim to one such scam last year when he received a call from an individual claiming to be an ATO representative.





Allan Braza shared his experience, stating, 'It happened to me in July of last year, 2022. Two weeks after I arrived in Australia, someone called me claiming to be an ATO representative'," he recounted. "They asked for all my existing bank account details, including passwords. I was even surprised when they requested information about my bitcoin and cryptocurrency accounts."



Credit: ALLAN BRAZA Despite his initial doubts, Allan complied with the instructions provided by the ATO impersonator.



"They asked me to download an app and requested access to my Philippine and Australian bank accounts. I felt uneasy about it, but they insisted. Eventually, they were unable to proceed with the transaction due to a 24-hour waiting period," he explained.





Alarmed by the scam attempt, Allan took immediate action and contacted his bank.





"I informed CommBank about the incident, and they informed me that I had been scammed. Fortunately, they promptly reversed the transaction. The following day, the impersonator called again from a different number, continuously changing the last two digits. I stopped answering the calls based on my bank's advice not to respond to private numbers," he added.



(AAP) Allan is just one of many individuals who have fallen victim to ATO impersonator scams. According to data released by the ATO on June 6, 2023, they have received a staggering 19,843 reports related to ATO impersonator scams. These scammers employ various methods, including text messages, phone calls, emails, and social media, to reach their victims.





To shed light on this issue and provide guidance on avoiding such scams during the tax filing season, we spoke with Mr. Mike Venezuela, a registered accountant and tax agent.





"First and foremost, if you genuinely owe taxes, you are aware of it. You have filed tax returns, and you know if you have a tax payable or GST/VAT obligations for your business," Mr. Venezuela explained.





"If someone claims you owe taxes when you haven't even filed your returns yet, it's a red flag. The ATO will send you a letter or, at most, propose a payment arrangement if you owe taxes. They don't resort to threats. They want to work out a payment plan that suits your financial situation."



Credit: MIKE VENEZUELA Mr. Venezuela emphasized the signs that can help identify ATO impersonators.





"The ATO doesn't call from a specific number like '03 something.' Usually, they don't display a number when they call. Also, they won't leave urgent messages or demand immediate payment through specific bank accounts or credit cards. Legitimate payment arrangements are made through proper communication with a reputable ATO representative," he advised.





He also recommended that individuals, especially first-time tax filers, consult a tax agent. "If you're unsure or need assistance, it's best to engage a professional tax agent. They can ensure that your tax refund is maximized by identifying eligible claims you may have missed. Although some people prefer to file their taxes independently, seeking professional help can give you peace of mind," Mr. Venezuela suggested.



Source: AAP If you encounter any suspicious activity or suspect an ATO impersonator scam, you can report it to reportscams@ato.gov.au or call 1800 008 540



