Aussie bloke sings Filipino songs

Music has no boundaries - even learning a new song in another language.





NSW resident Steve Owen proves this right. The country music singer has learnt a few Filipino songs by heart. Despite not being able to speak Filipino, he was able to confidently sing three Tagalog songs at the Philippine Christmas Festival.





“The first song I learned was ‘Dahil Sa'yo’. That’s relatively easy, not too many words to it.”





"My wife asked me to learn these Tagalog songs and I never thought I will be performing at Darling Harbour," shares Steve Owen, who is married to a Filipina."





He performed a cover of the classic ‘Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko,’ originally sung by the Apo Hiking Society.





“It was a bit of a mouthful for me but I sing it better than I say it,” he says.





Steve admits it took a long time for him to learn the lyrics of the songs. He tried to memorise the verses and according to him it took a lot of hard work and repetitions.





