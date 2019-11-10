Aussie bloke sings Filipino songs

SBS Filipino

Published 10 November 2019 at 3:22pm, updated 11 November 2019 at 9:51am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australian country music singer Steve Owen says he doesn’t speak Filipino but he tried to learn the language by singing Filipino songs.

Music has no boundaries - even learning a new song in another language.

NSW resident Steve Owen proves this right. The country music singer has learnt a few Filipino songs by heart. Despite not being able to speak Filipino, he was able to confidently sing three Tagalog songs at the Philippine Christmas Festival.

“The first song I learned was ‘Dahil Sa'yo’. That’s relatively easy, not too many words to it.”

"My wife asked me to learn these Tagalog songs and I never thought I will be performing at Darling Harbour," shares Steve Owen, who is married to a Filipina."

He performed a cover of the classic ‘Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko,’ originally sung by the Apo Hiking Society.

“It was a bit of a mouthful for me but I sing it better than I say it,” he says.

Steve admits it took a long time for him to learn the lyrics of the songs. He tried to memorise the verses and according to him it took a lot of hard work and repetitions.

