Australia falls well behind in STEM simply by failing to improve

Educators fear what the future holds if there is no change in the results, which the education minister describes as an embarrassment.
Published 4 December 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 4 December 2016 at 12:08pm
By Philip Ly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An international study reveals Australia is failing to improve in key education areas as other countries surge ahead. Image: Questacon, the National Science and Technology Centre in Canberra (AAP)
