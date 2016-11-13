SBS Filipino

Australia, Philippines share values: David Clarke

Published 13 November 2016 at 11:51am
By Ronald Manila
Should Australia take more immigrants, many should come more from the Philippines, NSW Senator David Clarke has indirectly suggested. Image: David Clarke (SBS Filipino)

Senator David Clarke, Australia and the Philippines share the same Christian values and hence, it is a lot easier for Filipino to integrate with Australian community. He also says that many Filipino are already working for call centres representing Australian companies

