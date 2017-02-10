SBS Filipino

Australia Post boss salary too high: PM

Published 10 February 2017 at 11:46am, updated 10 February 2017 at 3:42pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Cybelle Diones
It's been revealed the man in charge of Australia's postal service earned more than $5 million last year. Image: Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour (AAP)

It made Australia Post chief executive Ahmed Fahour the highest paid public servant in the country

 

But, the Prime Minister isn't happy with Fahour's salary.

 

 

