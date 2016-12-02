SBS Filipino

Australia rated 5th-worst at UN's Morocco climate conference

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_595946.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2016 at 9:16am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:25am
By Abbie O'Brien, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report has indicated Australia's climate change policies continue to be ranked as "very poor" by international standards. Photo: Bishop of Australia and Ban Ki Moon of UN

Published 3 December 2016 at 9:16am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:25am
By Abbie O'Brien, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It comes as U-S Secretary of State John Kerry has urged world leaders to educate themselves on climate change.

 

 

 

Larawan: Bishop ng Australya at Ban Ki Moon ng UN

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January