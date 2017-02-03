Australian citizenship a fraught process - but it could be worse...

The process is lengthy and expensive, but isn't the most difficult in the world
Published 3 February 2017 at 11:36am, updated 4 May 2017 at 12:12pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As thousands of migrants get their Australian citizenship (Thu) and enjoy their first day as official Australians, we look at the road they have had to travel to get there. Image: The Ziaee family at home (SBS)
Published 3 February 2017 at 11:36am, updated 4 May 2017 at 12:12pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share