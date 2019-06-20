Australian families hope trial will reveal the truth about MH17

Australian politicians on both sides have also called on Russia to stop obstructing the justice process
Debris of Malaysia Arilines flight MH17, which crashed in eastern Ukraine near Donetsk Source: AAP
Published 21 June 2019
By Felicity Davey
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many of the families of the 38 Australian victims say they hope the trial of the perpetrators will finally reveal the truth about who was responsible for the MH17 tragedy.
