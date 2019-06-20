SBS Filipino

Australian families hope trial will reveal the truth about MH17

Malaysia Arilines flight MH17

Debris of Malaysia Arilines flight MH17, which crashed in eastern Ukraine near Donetsk Source: AAP

Published 21 June 2019 at 8:23am, updated 21 June 2019 at 8:25am
By Felicity Davey
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Many of the families of the 38 Australian victims say they hope the trial of the perpetrators will finally reveal the truth about who was responsible for the MH17 tragedy.

Australian politicians on both sides have also called on Russia to stop obstructing the justice process

