Australian man first to undergo new Parkinson's trial

Published 16 September 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 12:23pm
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An Australian man has become the world's first person to receive a new stem-cell procedure which, it is hoped, could cure Parkinson's disease. Medical researchers at The Royal Melbourne Hospital have injected the cells into the man's brain as part of a clinical trial. Image: Neurosurgeon Girish Nair and neurologist Andrew Evans holding a model of the patients skull (SBS)
Published 16 September 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 12:23pm
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share