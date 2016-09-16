SBS Filipino

Australian man first to undergo new Parkinson's trial

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_555842.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 September 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 12:23pm
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An Australian man has become the world's first person to receive a new stem-cell procedure which, it is hoped, could cure Parkinson's disease. Medical researchers at The Royal Melbourne Hospital have injected the cells into the man's brain as part of a clinical trial. Image: Neurosurgeon Girish Nair and neurologist Andrew Evans holding a model of the patients skull (SBS)

Published 16 September 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 12:23pm
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January