Australians targeted in latest IS video

Australia's Muslim Community remains defiant, saying it won't be intimidated by the threats.
Published 16 February 2017 at 8:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:18am
By Aileen Phillips, Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Three senior figures within Australia's Islamic community have been told they are targeted for execution in the latest, chilling propaganda video released by the self-proclaimed Islamic State (I-S) group. Image: Justice Minister Michael Keenan (AAP)
