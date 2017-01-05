Australia's asylum policies under the spotlight in 2016

As this report shows, it ends a year that brought to light more details of the federal government's secretive asylum regime, as it tried to fend off condemnation at home and abroad.
Published 5 January 2017 at 11:31am, updated 5 January 2017 at 12:04pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
2016 came to a close with a cloud of uncertainty over Australia's plans to send some refugees from offshore detention to the United States. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, right, and Immigration Minister Peter Dutton tour the Australian Maritime Border Command Centre in Canberra (AAP)
Published 5 January 2017 at 11:31am, updated 5 January 2017 at 12:04pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share