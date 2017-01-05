SBS Filipino

Australia's asylum policies under the spotlight in 2016

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_611038.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2017 at 11:31am, updated 5 January 2017 at 12:04pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

2016 came to a close with a cloud of uncertainty over Australia's plans to send some refugees from offshore detention to the United States. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, right, and Immigration Minister Peter Dutton tour the Australian Maritime Border Command Centre in Canberra (AAP)

Published 5 January 2017 at 11:31am, updated 5 January 2017 at 12:04pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As this report shows, it ends a year that brought to light more details of the federal government's secretive asylum regime, as it tried to fend off condemnation at home and abroad.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January